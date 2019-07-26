Clatsop County Democrats have voted to urge state Senate President Peter Courtney step down over his handling of sexual harassment at the Capitol.
The resolution claims the Salem Democrat has “systematically brushed sexual harassment complaints under the rug.”
“We support people reporting harassment and abuse, protection of their privacy while doing so, and thorough investigations of all reports,” Clatsop County Democrats state in the resolution.
“We condemn any efforts to silence people reporting sexual harassment, bullying or intimidation, or to inhibit or obscure their ability and understanding of available legal remedies.”
The Willamette Week reported that Democrats from seven counties have called on Courtney to step down.
