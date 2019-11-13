Clatsop County is seeking applications from people interested in joining the fair board.
There are three open positions, each with three-year terms that expire Dec. 31, 2022.
The fair board is responsible for the management of the Clatsop County Fair and Expo and organizes the annual county fair. Meetings are on the first Tuesday of each month.
To apply, visit the Clatsop County Manager’s Office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, or apply online through the county's website.
Applications are due by Dec. 13. The Board of Commissioners will make the appointments.
