Clatsop County has chosen a new public health director.

Jiancheng Huang, the former director of the Oswego County Health Department in New York, is slated to step into the role in July, the county announced on Monday.

He replaces Margo Lalich, who in March 2021 took over as interim public health director for former director Michael McNickle.

Huang also directed the Maine Immunization Program, as well as worked for the Maine Bureau of Health and the University of Pennsylvania’s Scheie Eye Institute, the county said.

