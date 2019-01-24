Clatsop County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continued to inch upward, reaching 4.3 percent in December, according to state figures.
The county’s rate, slightly higher than the statewide — 4.1 percent — and national — 3.9 percent — rates, was tied with Wasco County for the ninth-lowest among 36 counties.
The state tracks seasonally adjusted unemployment rates, comparing expected changes with reality.
Clatsop County lost 270 jobs in December, 40 fewer than expected. The county’s nonfarm payroll employment was at 18,820, a gain of 40 from one year prior.
In December, the private sector lost 250 jobs, while government employment dipped by 20. Leisure and hospitality shed 170 jobs; construction 40; local government 40; and food manufacturing 30. Education and health services added 40 jobs.
Over the past year, retail trade has added 220 positions, and leisure and hospitality 200. Professional and business services has cut 150; construction 80; and local education 80.
Columbia County had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 5 percent, and Tillamook County was at 4.6 percent.
