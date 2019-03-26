The Clatsop County Cultural Coalition administers annual grant funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust to nonprofit organizations.
Projects eligible for funding are those that support, maintain, preserve and promote cultural programs in visual and performing arts, heritage and humanities.
The coalition’s goals and funding priorities must be submitted for review by the community every four years. Current goals and funding priorities can be viewed at clatsopculturalcoalition.org
County residents are invited to submit input by email to information@clatsopculturalcoalition.org or by attending a public forum at 7 p.m. Thursday at Room 219, Columbia Hall, at Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave.
For information, call Charlene Larsen at 503-791-6207 or Tita Montero at 503-440-4454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.