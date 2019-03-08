A training session for political candidates and campaign workers will be held Saturday to help prepare Clatsop County citizens considering a run for office during the May elections.
The training, named Campaigns 101, aims to teach first-time candidates how to get involved in the political process. The main topics of the training will address the basics of campaign organizing, steps in financial record-keeping and the timelines of filing for office and voter-guide content submission.
The session is being sponsored by the Clatsop County Democratic Party, but people of all political affiliations are invited to attend.
The session is from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Flag Room of the Astoria Library.
