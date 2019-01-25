Thursday is the deadline for local high school and Clatsop Community College students to apply to the Clatsop Works paid summer internship.
The program was developed to provide local students ages 16 and up with exposure to professional paid internships at local companies, along with professional development workshops and tours of the employers.
The internships begin in late June and last from eight to 10 weeks.
Applications and more information are online at www.clatsopworks.com. Students can also email Internship Program Coordinator Anna Stamper at astamper@clatsopcc.edu or call her at 503-338-2507.
