Cleanup is underway on the collapsed causeway at the East Mooring Basin.
After receiving emergency authorization, the Port of Astoria contracted Bergerson Construction for the job. Debris is being pulled from the water, loaded onto a barge and taken to Bergerson’s location at Tongue Point.
Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said the estimated cost of cleanup is $100,000. He expects the work will take a couple of weeks.
The northernmost point of the aging causeway collapsed on Sept. 21. The Port closed the causeway in 2018 due to a rotting substructure.
Isom said removing debris from the water is the Port’s priority.
“The longer that sits in the water, especially with the weight of the concrete debris, the more it will settle and be difficult to remove,” he said. “As the tide moves, portions of the causeway could move and cause damage to other property in the area.”
During the collapse, a breaker box was damaged, taking out power on the breakwater. Isom said the Port is also focused on returning long-term power to tenants.
They are only removing the portion of the causeway that failed, Isom said, as the emergency authorization is only for materials in the water. Improvements to the rest of the causeway will be addressed later.
“Right now, we are focused on the most immediate problems,” he said. “I think the fallout from this and dealing with ancillary-type issues are something that will be easier to determine a little bit further down the road.”