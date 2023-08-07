Medical facility
The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic plans a medical facility at the former TP Freight depot at Marine Drive and Commercial Street.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

A new medical facility will help the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic focus on services such as behavioral health.

The community health provider operates the Coastal Family Health Center in the Park Medical Building on Exchange Street and has steadily outgrown its small space.

