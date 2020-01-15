The Astoria Co+op on Saturday will hold the official grand opening for its new store.
The grocery moved from 14th and Exchange streets to 23rd Street and Marine Drive in the Mill Pond neighborhood late last year. A ribbon-cutting was held in December when the store opened.
The event, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will include reusable bags for the first 500 shoppers, about a dozen local producers and vendors with samples, a Buoy Beer collaboration beer, kids activities, cake, prizes and other deals.
