The Coast Guard recently opened 12 new units of housing on Culp Court in Astoria.
The completion brings the total number of units in the Triumph housing complex on the South Slope to 126, with areas for future construction. The first two phases of housing cost more than $19 million.
“These new homes show just how dedicated we are to being a part of Astoria and the surrounding communities,” Capt. Gretchen Bailey, deputy commander at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, said in a statement. “These houses will give our Coast Guard men and women, and their families, a place to call home while serving this community.”
The first phase of housing achieved a platinum rating from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for environmental sustainability. The second phase is on track to achieve the same certification.
An operations and maintenance building near the homes will allow Coast Guard maintenance crews to provide year-round support for Coast Guard families throughout Sector Columbia River and is being considered as a contingency operations site outside the tsunami inundation zone.
“These homes look great and fit well with the surrounding community,” said Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones, a former commander of Sector Columbia River. “Astoria is very pleased to be home to more of our local Coast Guard enlisted men and women. Given concerns about the rising cost of housing in Astoria, the addition of these new residential units has the added benefit of taking a bit of pressure off the local supply-demand curve.”
A housing market survey analysis found there will be a deficit of more than 80 homes for Coast Guard personnel over the next five years, given the projected growth in the agency and the North Coast.
