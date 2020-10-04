A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued a family Saturday from a jetty in Willapa Bay in Washington state after they became trapped by the rising tide.
Rescue crews were dispatched at 2:14 p.m. to the Washaway Beach Jetty on the North Cove of Willapa Bay. Two men, a child and a dog were airlifted to safety.
No injuries were reported.
"This case demonstrates how important it is for beachgoers to be aware of their surroundings," Lt. Derrick Rocky, the external missions officer at Sector Columbia River, said in a statement. "Search for a tide table of your area before going to the beach to be sure you don’t get trapped by rising waters."
