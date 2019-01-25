Coast Guard crews along the Oregon and Washington state coasts have assisted 17 fishermen in five separate responses over the past week.
A four-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Dream was escorted Monday across the Columbia River Bar to Ilwaco, Washington, by a Station Cape Disappointment crew aboard the 52-foot motor lifeboat Triumph. The fishing vessel reported fuel injector issues while attempting to cross the bar loaded with 1,000 pounds of crab.
A three-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Miss Jessie was towed into Ilwaco Monday by a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Station Cape Disappointment. The crew of the 36-foot fishing vessel lost propulsion almost 3 miles west of Ocean Park, Washington, where they anchored with 1,500 pounds of crab until the Coast Guard arrived.
The two-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Zephyr was escorted across the Yaquina Bay Bar Sunday by a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Yaquina Bay. The crew of the fishing vessel reported taking on water 17 miles from the bay with less than 500 pounds of crab on board.
A four-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Redeemer was towed to Newport Monday by the 52-foot motor lifeboat Victory from Station Yaquina Bay. The fishing vessel lost steering while on approach to the bay with 5,000 pounds of crab on board.
A four-person crew aboard the commercial fishing vessel Triggerfish was towed into Newport Thursday by the Victory after losing steering almost 2 miles west from the bay entrance with no catch aboard.
