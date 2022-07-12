The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a $30 million contract to expand facilities at Tongue Point in preparation for new fast response cutters.
GWWH A Joint Venture, a Watsonville, California-based company, was selected to design and build improvements to infrastructure at Tongue Point, including a fixed pier, two floating docks and several other additions. The contract also includes plans for extensive dredging around the pier.
The upgrades are necessary for the new cutters, with the first one expected to arrive in Astoria in March 2024.
“The expansion of the facilities at Tongue Point is the first critical step in bringing the newest class of cutters to the Oregon Coast,” Coast Guard Capt. Scott Jackson, the commander of Sector Columbia River, said in a statement. “The fast response cutters that will be stationed in Astoria will ensure that future generations of Coast Guard men and women continue to provide expert service to the people of the Pacific Northwest for many years to come.”
While no timeline for construction was given, Coast Guard personnel will begin arriving at the site next summer.
Fast response cutters, the newest class of ships being produced for the Coast Guard, are designed for several uses, including drug interdiction, port, waterway and coastal security, fisheries law enforcement, search and rescue and national defense.
The 154-foot ships typically have 24 crewmembers assisted by shoreside personnel.
“The city of Astoria is very excited to have this increased Coast Guard presence in Astoria,” Mayor Bruce Jones, a former commander of Sector Columbia River, said. “ … We’re very proud of the Coast Guard presence here. It contributes to the local economy significantly, so having new cutters, plus the crews, plus the maintenance assist team, a new dock and all the supporting infrastructure – it’s going to be a tremendous boost to our community economically, as well as just a great asset for our overall maritime economy.”
Referring to Tongue Point as a “maritime super campus,” Jones said, “It’s kind of returning us to our maritime roots, so it’s a win-win. Good jobs – jobs that are aligned with our historic maritime heritage.”
Astoria was chosen over Newport for two fast response cutters.
In 2020, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici wrote a letter to the Coast Guard recommending that four fast response cutters be stationed in Astoria.
Members of the congressional delegation also sent a letter to the Coast Guard in 2019 requesting that two new 360-foot offshore patrol cutters be sited in Astoria. Larger offshore cutters are intended to replace the 1960s-era medium endurance cutters, such as the Alert and Steadfast, which are homeported at the 17th Street Dock.