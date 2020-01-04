A 26-foot U.S. Coast Guard boat capsized on the Columbia River on Saturday with four crew members on board.
The Coast Guard said the crew were conducting routine operations when the vessel, a Trailerable Aids to Navigation boat, capsized near Pier 39 in Astoria.
The vessel reportedly encountered a series of heavy wakes that came over the bow, which resulted in an unrecoverable starboard list that capsized the board.
The crew were recovered from the water safely by the pilot boat Connor Foss and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. They are reportedly in healthy condition.
The Coast Guard is overseeing salvage operations and has initiated the mishap board review process.
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones, a former Coast Guard Sector Columbia River commander, said in an email, "As mayor, I am extremely grateful to the highly professional mariners of Connor Foss for responding so rapidly and skillfully, and am thankful that the Coast Guard crew were all recovered safely."
The mayor added that "maintaining the many aids to navigation along the Columbia River is difficult and dangerous work, which must be conducted year-round despite the weather, to safeguard our commercial fishing and shipping industries.
"The city of Astoria is very grateful to the Coast Guard crews who do this important work."
