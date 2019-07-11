The Coast Guard cutter Elm is scheduled to arrive around 10 a.m. Monday in Astoria, where it will be homeported at North Tongue Point.
The 225-foot buoy tender is operated by the same crew from the cutter Fir, which left Astoria for maintenance at the Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, Maryland, last year as part of a Coast Guard-wide hull swap.
The Elm comes to Astoria from its own midlife overhaul at the Coast Guard Yard, before which it spent 20 years maintaining more than 250 navigational aids from central New Jersey to South Carolina.
Like the Fir, the Elm will maintain more than 100 navigational aids up the Columbia River to Longview, Washington, and along the Oregon and Washington state coastlines from the border with California to the Strait of Juan de Fuca. The aids play an essential role facilitating shipping to ports in Coos Bay, Newport, Astoria, Portland, Longview and Seattle.
