The U.S. Coast Guard command center previously attached to Sector Columbia River in Warrenton has relocated to Portland.

The command center, formerly at the Astoria Regional Airport, guides information and monitors and coordinates all operations within the sector. Along with the shift to Portland, the command center has also been consolidated with the center attached to a Coast Guard air station at North Bend.

