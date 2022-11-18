Over the past few years, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River has made an effort to crack down on “paper captains” along the Oregon and Washington state coasts.

Under federal law, U.S.-flagged vessels must be under the command of U.S. citizens. The Jones Act, established in 1920, is intended to protect American shipping, fishing and other maritime industries from foreign competition.

Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard has made enforcing Jones Act violations on fishing vessels a priority.

