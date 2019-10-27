The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert crew returned to Astoria after a 65-day, 10,700 nautical mile patrol in which they seized nearly 4,000 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $54 million.
The seizure took place in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. They also detained six suspected drug smugglers.
The Alert was joined by three Mexican naval officers during the patrol to learn from each other and build cohesion.
