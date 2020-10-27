The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert returned to Astoria on Tuesday following a 60-day living marine resources patrol along the California coast.
The crew enforced federal, state and local policies for U.S. commercial fishing vessels, according to the Coast Guard, which resulted in 17 living marine resources violations and 30 safety violations.
The crew terminated the voyages of three commercial fishing vessels, which were deemed unsafe to continue operating because of overdue survival craft servicing, expired hydrostatic releases on survival craft and expired flares.
