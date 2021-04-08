The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Alert returned to Astoria on Wednesday following a 63-day counterdrug patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
The crew helped prevent more than 2,100 pounds of cocaine, valued at over $41 million wholesale, from entering the United States, according to the Coast Guard.
While on patrol, a maritime patrol aircraft spotted a suspected smuggling vessel and the Alert's crew pursued it, helping Mexican law enforcement apprehend the smugglers and seize 1,600 pounds of illegal narcotics.
The Alert’s crew also interdicted about 550 pounds of cocaine from another vessel and apprehended six suspected narcotraffickers for prosecution in the United States, the Coast Guard said.