The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast returned to Astoria last week after 48 days of patrolling the California coast, including near the Mexico border.
The work involved searches and rescues, intercepting migrants and drugs and protecting the marine environment, the Coast Guard said.
The Steadfast crew helped intercept boats that agencies suspected were trying to bring migrants to the U.S. illegally, the agency said.
The crew also took part in a search operation involving multiple assets and boarded 23 U.S. vessels, the agency said.
