The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast has a new commanding officer.
Cmdr. Craig Allen Jr. replaced Capt. Dan Ursino during a change of command ceremony Friday aboard the Astoria-based cutter.
Ursino led the Steadfast crew for more than a year. He was promoted to captain and will take command of the Coast Guard’s Civil Engineering Unit in Oakland, California, in August.
Allen reported to the Steadfast from the Coast Guard cutter Waesche in Alameda, California, where he served as the cutter’s executive officer for two years.
"To the crew of Steadfast, my time with you has gone by far too quickly, but the experience has been rich and fulfilling," Ursino said during the ceremony. "Time and again, I’ve been inspired and humbled by your ability to overcome adversity and find strength together to prove that the name painted on the stern is more than just a word."
The Steadfast is a 210-foot Reliance-class cutter commissioned in 1968. The cutter was homeported in Astoria in 1994. The crew’s assigned missions include homeland security, search and rescue, law enforcement, marine sanctuary protection and military readiness.
Under Ursino’s leadership, the Steadfast crew intercepted seven drug-smuggling boats off the southern coasts of Mexico and Central America, intercepting 24,514 pounds of illegal narcotics.
The crew set a record in July for the most cocaine seized by a Reliance-class medium-endurance cutter during a single deployment, intercepting over 23,000 pounds within 30 days.
The cutter also represented the Coast Guard during the Portland Rose Festival and San Francisco’s Fleet Week.
