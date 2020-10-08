The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Steadfast returned to Astoria on Sunday after a 57-day counternarcotics patrol to the eastern Pacific Ocean.
The crew boarded five suspected smuggling vessels, detained eight suspected drug traffickers and seized 3,905 pounds of pure cocaine, worth about $67 million, according to the Coast Guard.
