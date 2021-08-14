WARRENTON — A new leader has taken command of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River.
Capt. Scott Jackson relieved retiring Capt. Jeremy Smith at a change-of-command ceremony held Friday morning. Jackson recently finished a master’s program in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania.
Smith, a 25-year veteran of the Coast Guard, ran Sector Columbia River since June 2018. He led the sector through the longest U.S. government shutdown — when some in the military worked without pay — and almost a year and a half of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Jeremy, (you've) done an incredible job with your team here,” Jackson said at the event, “and I have some awfully large shoes to fill. Thank you for exceptional leadership, your commitment to excellence and focus on the great men and women of this unit …
“To the men and women of Sector Columbia River,” he continued. “I am truly blessed, honored and humbled to be your new sector commander, and I will promise you that you’re going to get my very best.”
Smith was cited for outstanding meritorious service during his three-plus years in Warrenton.
“Three years ago, I took command and I said I was dumbfounded to be here, to have the opportunity to be sector commander of Sector Columbia River,” Smith recalled before a mostly masked audience. “This was my No. 1 choice. I wanted to be here, I wanted to have this role, and I couldn’t believe the service was actually going to do it.
“My kids did, and still do, tease me relentlessly for that statement,” he continued. “The Daily Astorian picked it up as a headline — I tried to buy all the copies the next day — but I stand by those words.”
Sector Columbia River, based in Warrenton, covers parts of the Oregon and Washington state coasts a ports along the river to Idaho.
Jackson, who inherits hundreds of active, reserve, civilian and auxiliary personnel, arrives at a time when the world is experiencing a surge of the pandemic due to the delta variant.
“Scott, I know you’ll take care of the crew.” Smith said. “They’re well-trained, well-equipped and, more importantly, they’re well — perhaps most importantly.”
Asked in an interview what he’s most looking forward to in retirement, Smith replied, “Uninterrupted rest.”