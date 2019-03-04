The Coast Guard towed in a sailor taking on water Saturday 10 miles west of the Columbia River entrance.
The sailor on the Columbia River Bar contacted Coast Guard watchstanders to report the bilge pumps on his boat were not keeping up with incoming water. The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Astoria and a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Cape Disappointment.
The 47-footer reached the sailor, transferred him a pump and towed him into Ilwaco, Washington.
