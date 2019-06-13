CANNON BEACH — The Coast Guard airlifted a hiker stranded on a rock piling at Ecola State Park on Wednesday.
Local authorities contacted Coast Guard watchstanders at Air Station Astoria in Warrenton Wednesday night to report a hiker stranded on a rock pile and surrounded by water and incoming waves.
The Coast Guard launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, hoisted the uninjured hiker and flew him back to the air station.
