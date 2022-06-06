Astoria is one of the U.S. Coast Guard locations that will receive a slice of $120 million in federal infrastructure money for child care.
The Coast Guard's new child development center — a $20 million investment — is still in the planning stages. But the center will likely free up child care slots on the North Coast, where families often struggle to find options. Since 2017, Clatsop County has lost over half of its licensed child care capacity — more than 1,000 slots.
“If the Coast Guard families don’t have child care through the Coast Guard, then you’re coming to places like this, and then that’s fewer spaces for other community members,” U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat, said during a visit Thursday to Sprouts Learning Center in Astoria.
In July, Bumble Art Studio, an Astoria preschool provider, will take over Sprouts Learning Center operations from the city, which was set to close Sprouts at the end of June because of staffing and financial limitations.
“We know child care is one of those few big-ticket items that are big considerations for any potential employees,” Mayor Bruce Jones said. It is a refrain city leaders consistently hear from Columbia Memorial Hospital, the Astoria School District and other employers.
“When they’re bringing in prospective new employees, they’re looking at housing and they’re looking at child care," he said. "And in the current housing environment, where housing is so expensive, child care can be a tipping point.”
Jones, a former commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, said he is interested to see whether other families can participate if the Coast Guard child development center has excess capacity.
Kelly Smitherman, the Coast Guard’s child development services specialist in Astoria, said there has historically been opportunities, if not all slots are filled, for children from the community to enroll.
“It’s not completely exclusive; it’s based on the need,” she said.
Capt. Scott Jackson, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Columbia River, said the child development center is part of “building resilience for our family members,” and will provide “a little more peace of mind, as they’re moving into new locations, that there’s something there for them to care for their children when they go to work.”
The Coast Guard’s presence is set to expand on the North Coast. New fast response cutters have been approved for Astoria.
“So that footprint’s gonna get a little bit bigger here,” Jackson said.
The $120 million investment in child care for the Coast Guard comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year.