The U.S. Coast Guard announced Wednesday that a marine casualty investigation has been launched into the capsizing of the Coastal Reign that left two Warrenton fishermen dead.
The Coast Guard was watching the Warrenton-based commercial fishing boat Saturday as a precaution while it crossed the Tillamook Bay bar. All four crew members entered the water after the 38-foot vessel capsized and were recovered.
According to family members, Todd Chase, 51, and Zach Zappone, 41, died after they were recovered.
The investigation, authorized by Rear Adm. Anthony Vogt, the Coast Guard's 13th District commander, will try to determine the cause of death and whether there is any evidence of negligence, misconduct or criminal acts.
The Coast Guard will issue an investigative report with conclusions and recommendations regarding the marine casualty.
Anyone with questions, information or comments about the investigation can contact the Coast Guard at D13WebManagers@uscg.mil.