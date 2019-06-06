WARRENTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing crewman from a cargo ship off the Columbia River on Wednesday.

The Nordic Stavanger reported a 26-year-old Ukrainian crewman suffering from back spasms related to a laceration two days earlier.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria in Warrenton flew 72 miles southwest of the Columbia entrance, hoisted the injured crewman and took him to emergency responders at the Astoria Regional Airport.