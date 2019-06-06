WARRENTON — The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing crewman from a cargo ship off the Columbia River on Wednesday.
The Nordic Stavanger reported a 26-year-old Ukrainian crewman suffering from back spasms related to a laceration two days earlier.
An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Astoria in Warrenton flew 72 miles southwest of the Columbia entrance, hoisted the injured crewman and took him to emergency responders at the Astoria Regional Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.