The Coast Guard evacuated a sick crewman off a commercial vessel 25 miles west of Washington’s Willapa Bay Friday morning.
Watchstanders received a call from a shoreside doctor around 5 a.m. recommending the ill man, a second engineer aboard the vehicle carrier Garnet Leader, be hospitalized within six to eight hours. The vessel is scheduled to moor in Vancouver, Washington, Saturday.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew launched and hoisted the man around 6:45 a.m., delivering him to Astoria Regional Airport, from which he was taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria by paramedics.
