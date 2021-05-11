The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 19-year-old fisherman Tuesday about 25 miles west of Tillamook Bay.
Officials say the captain aboard the 38-foot commercial fishing vessel, Joseph, called the Coast Guard at about 1:40 p.m. reporting that a crew member was experiencing intense fatigue, difficulty breathing and losing feeling in his hands and feet.
A Coast Guard aircrew arrived at about 2:40 p.m. and hoisted the fisherman to shore. He was reportedly in stable condition and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.