A Coast Guard air crew medevaced the 55-year-old captain of the commercial fishing vessel Emerald Seas on Thursday after he suffered a heart attack 20 miles west of Tillamook Bay.
The crew of the Emerald Seas called in the emergency to watchstanders at Sector Columbia River in Warrenton, who dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria and a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Tillamook Bay in Garibaldi.
The motor lifeboat crew took the captain, still ambulatory after taking heart medication, on board to ease his hoist to the helicopter. The air crew hoisted and flew him to emergency responders at the Tillamook Airport.
