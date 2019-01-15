The sole breadwinner in Amanda Gibbs’ family of seven is her husband, an information technology specialist with the Coast Guard based at North Tongue Point.
Her husband is one of an estimated 1,500 Coast Guard personnel locally who today will miss their first paycheck because of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
“It’s devastating for us,” Gibbs said. “He works all day, and I have five kids, and getting day care for five kids is ridiculously expensive. We live below the poverty line, according to America. We don’t make a lot of money.”
The Coast Guard, part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is the only branch of the military not being paid during the partial shutdown. Other branches fall under the U.S. Department of Defense, which has already secured funding this fiscal year from Congress.
About 43,000 enlisted Coast Guard members deemed essential employees are working without pay. That includes 1,870 active-duty personnel and 130 civilians in the Coast Guard’s District 13, which includes Sector Columbia River. Local estimates have about 1,500 in and around Astoria affected by the stoppage in pay.
Spouses speak out
Those serving in the Coast Guard are reluctant to speak publicly about their views of the shutdown. But some spouses are opening up about their struggles, and about how the community has rallied in their time of need.
Jennifer Siems, a substitute teacher whose husband is an operations specialist aboard the Coast Guard cutter Alert, which is out on patrol, has been stocking up on food for her two sons, while making sure she has enough gas to make it to work.
“Of course this happened at the worst time of the year, right after Christmas, which meant there were two weeks I didn’t get to work because of Christmas vacation,” she said. “So, I will have a paycheck coming this month, but it won’t be very big.”
The Coast Guard internally found a way to pay personnel one last time in late December. But Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant, has said no more stopgaps are in the offing.
“I think most of us took all of our last paycheck and paid as much of our bills as we could,” said Michelle Somers, whose husband is stationed at Air Station Astoria. “Then at the end of the month, you have to decide: Do you pay your bills or do you buy groceries?”
Coast Guard families around the country have been depending on pop-up food pantries and other community efforts to help provide daily essentials.
Stacey Benson, whose husband is stationed on the cutter Steadfast, which is also out on patrol, is organizing a pop-up pantry Saturday and Sunday at the Astoria Masonic Lodge for all Coast Guard families, retirees and other furloughed federal employees.
She and other volunteers with a group called Be the Light are collecting donations throughout the week. (For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bethelightpantry)
“We are looking for the community to step up, and they have tremendously,” Benson said.
Help from the community
A list of businesses offering free products and services — from coffee, pizza and vitamins to yoga classes, concerts and haircuts — has been circulating among Coast Guard families.
The Astoria Moose Lodge is offering a “Come support Our Coast Guard Community” benefit for employees affected by the federal government shutdown from 5 to 8 p.m. today. The event includes a turkey dinner with fixings for $15, a raffle and an auction. All proceeds support Coast Guard families.
Several entities are providing other support to federal employees affected by the government shutdown. Wauna Federal Credit Union is offering no-interest loans. The American Legion is offering one-time grants of up to $1,500 for eligible households. In addition, Coast Guard Mutual Assistance is offering low- or no-cost loans to service members.
The Astoria School District is offering free school lunches and waiving activity fees for children from families impacted by the shutdown.
“Astoria School District is committed to supporting families affected by the federal government shutdown,” Craig Hoppes, the school superintendent in Astoria, said in a news release.
Siems said she and others have been regularly checking to see the status of two congressional efforts to pay Coast Guardsmen through the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, sponsored the Pay Our Coast Guard Parity Act in the House. U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, sponsored similar legislation, the Pay Our Coast Guard Act, in the Senate. Neither have made it beyond introduction.
“It’s better to just stay positive and think about what we’re doing for each other and how we’re coming together,” Siems said. “We can’t dwell on what might happen. We have to just hope for the best.”
