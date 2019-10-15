The U.S. Coast Guard is offering a two-day marine safety and survival training on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 at the Astoria Armory.
The training is for commercial fishermen leading up to the Dungeness crab season. The training is not open to the general public.
Flares and fires on the beaches and jetties and smoke on vessels in port may be visible.
“This is required training for documented commercial fishing vessels that operate beyond the boundary line,” said Curt Farrell, Coast Guard fishing vessel safety coordinator for Oregon and Southwest Washington.
"Fishermen who have already taken the course are encouraged to attend again to sharpen their skills," Farrell said. "A refresher course is recommended every five years."
Participants will receive certification at the end of the training to conduct emergency drills on commercial fishing vessels. For more information, call at 503-325-8573.
