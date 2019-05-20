CANNON BEACH — The Coast Guard rescued two tourists stranded Sunday by a high tide on the south side of Indian Beach in Ecola State Park.
Seaside dispatchers called the Coast Guard, which launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Astoria. The crew hoisted a woman being hit by waves, and later her boyfriend, who had climbed up some rocks to attempt a rescue but became stranded himself.
The helicopter carried the couple to a parking lot. Emergency medical services reported no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.