A man was rescued Tuesday morning after his boat sank near the Cape Disappointment bar.
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a radio mayday call from the man at 1:30 a.m. reporting that the fishing boat was taking on water. They instructed the man to light flares and activate the vessel's emergency position indicating radio beacon.
A Coast Guard lifeboat crew and helicopter crew responded. The crew of a Columbia River Bar Pilot boat in Astoria also went to assist in the rescue.
At about 2 a.m., the Coast Guard lifeboat crew arrived and passed a dewatering pump to the boat to help control the flooding, but the boat began to take on water at a faster rate and the man went into the water as the boat sank.
The Coast Guard lifeboat crew promptly recovered the man and took him to shore.
"The mariner was prepared for an emergency," Petty Officer 3rd Class Caitlin Maronde, a crew member aboard the lifeboat, said in a statement. "Having the proper emergency equipment may have saved his life."
The debris in the area may be hazardous to navigation so mariners are urged to use caution near the mouth of the river.
