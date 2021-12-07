During the first week of crab season, U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment rescued three commercial fishing vessels off the north Oregon and south Washington state coasts.
The first was a 40-foot vessel that experienced a transmission failure 3 nautical miles off the Gearhart coast on the evening of Dec. 1. The Coast Guard towed the boat, with its crew of four and 9,000 pounds of crab, back to land, mooring them in the Warrenton area.
The second rescue, on Saturday, involved a 58-footer carrying four crew members and 10,000 pounds of crab. The vessel had stalled 1 nautical mile off Seaside and was towed to the Skipanon Marina.
On Monday morning, 7 nautical miles off Cape Disappointment, a 38-foot vessel, with three people and between 4,000 and 5,000 pounds of crab aboard, became entangled in gear and lost the ability to maneuver. The Coast Guard towed them to a Warrenton site, as well.
No one was injured in the rescues.
Four Coast Guard units in the Pacific Northwest have conducted six such tows and several escorts since the crab season began on Dec. 1, according to Petty Officer Michael Clark, of District 13 in Seattle.
“The Coast Guard encourages all mariners, especially at the beginning of the Dungeness crab season, before going out, be sure to double-check, triple-check all of your safety gear, (the) mechanical functioning of your vessel, go over safety briefs with crew members, and be sure to communicate with the Coast Guard at the first sign of any trouble or distress,” Clark said.