WILLAPA BAY, Wash. — Coast Guard crews rescued three stranded canoers from Long Island in Washington’s Willapa Bay on Monday, along with an injured fisherman near Chinook.
Three people were stranded on Long Island after their canoe capsized. One of the stranded people called 911. Dispatchers notified the Coast Guard. The command center at Air Station Astoria in Warrenton diverted an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew already in the air for training.
The Jayhawk lowered a rescue swimmer to assess the condition of the three people before they were hoisted off the island and taken to emergency medical personnel at an airport near Ilwaco.
In a separate rescue, the Coast Guard launched a Jayhawk from Astoria and a 29-foot fast-response boat from Station Cape Disappointment in response to a fisherman who suffered a head injury after his boat ran aground near Chinook.
The helicopter dropped a rescue swimmer nearby, and a member of the fast-response boat boarded the fishing vessel. The Coast Guardsmen and people on the boat loaded the man on a litter before he was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. His condition was stable as of Monday.
The fast-response boat crew towed the fishing boat into the Port of Chinook after it was freed from a sandbar.
