A 41-year-old man was rescued from the waters off the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge in Pacific County, Washington, after his boat capsized on Friday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River airlifted the man to safety. He had worn a life jacket but appeared hypothermic after the incident.

A teenage boy, who was also in the boat when it overturned, swam to shore, the Coast Guard said.

