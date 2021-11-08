Coast Guard rescues man after boat capsizes The Astorian Nov 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 41-year-old man was rescued from the waters off the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge in Pacific County, Washington, after his boat capsized on Friday morning.The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River airlifted the man to safety. He had worn a life jacket but appeared hypothermic after the incident.A teenage boy, who was also in the boat when it overturned, swam to shore, the Coast Guard said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coast Guard Boat Life Jacket Fleet Transports Sector Columbia River Washington Capsize Incident Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObituary: Katrina Danielle HovdenBusinesses complain about homeless issues downtownCannon Beach food tax ahead by slim marginDeaths: Nov. 2, 2021County reports 28th virus deathRiverfront hotel project prompts more code changesDeaths: Nov. 4, 2021Astoria Riverwalk Inn unlikely in waterfront plansAstoria reaches out to developers on Heritage SquareObituary: Barbara Ann Sullivan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports