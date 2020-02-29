A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued two people and a dog Saturday morning from their boat off the North Coast.
A 56-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man aboard a 44-foot recreational boat got caught in 12 foot seas and 25 mph winds.
A rescue swimmer was lowered to the vessel and assisted the woman, who was hoisted into a rescue basket.
As conditions worsened, the rescue swimmer had the man and dog enter the water to be hoisted into the helicopter.
They were all safely taken to Sector Columbia River and declined medical services.
The abandoned vessel was offshore near the coast of Seaside. A special marine information broadcast was issued to alert boaters in the area.
