Four people and 9,000 pounds of crab were rescued about 3 miles off the Gearhart coast on Wednesday.

At about 4:40 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment learned that a 40-foot vessel had experienced a transmission failure while out to sea.

The station sent out a motor lifeboat that towed the disabled vessel to the Warrenton Marina, mooring it at about 9:15 p.m.

No one was injured.

“It’s another boat saved and people saved and, thankfully, their crab catch was also saved,” Steve Strohmaier, a Seattle-based public affairs specialist with the Coast Guard, said.

