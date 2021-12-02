Coast Guard rescues people, crab, from boat off Gearhart The Astorian Dec 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four people and 9,000 pounds of crab were rescued about 3 miles off the Gearhart coast on Wednesday.At about 4:40 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment learned that a 40-foot vessel had experienced a transmission failure while out to sea.The station sent out a motor lifeboat that towed the disabled vessel to the Warrenton Marina, mooring it at about 9:15 p.m.No one was injured.“It’s another boat saved and people saved and, thankfully, their crab catch was also saved,” Steve Strohmaier, a Seattle-based public affairs specialist with the Coast Guard, said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coast Guard Lifeboat Boat Fleet Steve Strohmaier Crab Vessel Gearhart Coast Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesClatskanie man indicted on sex abuse chargesHammond fisherman gets new trial in sex abuse caseTrooper's killer denied paroleDeaths: Nov. 27, 2021A new look on 11th Street downtownObituary: David KillionDeaths: Nov. 30, 2021Fishhawk Fisheries owner works to open distillery along riverfrontDeaths: Nov. 25, 2021Obituary: Gerald Ray 'Jerry' Utter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports