A U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River aircrew rescued two stranded hikers Monday night from Leadbetter Point State Park.
The rescue crew hoisted the two women up to their helicopter and flew them to the Ilwaco Airport before they were taken back to their vehicle.
The women became stranded in the park and were surrounded by water from an incoming tide. No injuries were reported.
Coast Guard officials warn people to stay alert of their surroundings and pay attention to the tides when venturing out on ocean beaches.
