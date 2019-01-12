CANNON BEACH — The Coast Guard rescued two surfers in distress near Indian Beach Saturday.
Watchstanders at Sector Columbia River in Warrenton received a call just before noon Saturday about two surfers who had been pushed by the surf into a cliffside cove near Indian Beach, just north of Cannon Beach in Ecola State Park. They dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Astoria and a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Cape Disappointment.
The helicopter air crew hoisted the surfers and took them back to Warrenton, where they declined medical care and were released.
