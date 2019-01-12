  • U.S. Coast Guard

CANNON BEACH — The Coast Guard rescued two surfers in distress near Indian Beach Saturday.

Watchstanders at Sector Columbia River in Warrenton received a call just before noon Saturday about two surfers who had been pushed by the surf into a cliffside cove near Indian Beach, just north of Cannon Beach in Ecola State Park. They dispatched an MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Astoria and a 47-foot motor lifeboat from Station Cape Disappointment.

The helicopter air crew hoisted the surfers and took them back to Warrenton, where they declined medical care and were released.

Tags

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Daily Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.