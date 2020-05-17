A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued two kayakers Saturday afternoon near Pacific City.
The crew hoisted the two men and flew them to Pacific City Airport, where emergency medical crews were waiting.
Sector Columbia River received a call from Tillamook County Dispatch at 1:47 p.m. requesting assistance with the rescue. One of the kayakers had reportedly fallen into the water.
By 2:30 p.m. a rescue swimmer had recovered both men.
“It was good that they were wearing life jackets,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Billy Sizemore said. “But, they were also wearing waist-high rubber waders, which filled with water and counteracted the buoyancy of the life jackets.
"Between the cold water and the heavy waders, the man simply couldn’t pull himself back into his kayak before succumbing to exhaustion and the preliminary stages of hypothermia.”
