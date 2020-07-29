Two teenage girls were rescued Wednesday near Fort Stevens State Park in Hammond after getting caught in a rising tide.
Emergency crews were called at around 5 p.m. to a report that a 14 year old and an 18 year old were stranded on rocks in a lagoon.
They were reportedly unable to paddle their innertubes back to their starting point and the rising tide prevented them from walking back to the park.
Crews were unable to reach the rocky area by boat due to the shallow water.
A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew ultimately hoisted the teenagers out of the water. No injuries were reported.
The Coast Guard said the rescue was a reminder to always check the weather, including tide tables, and wear a life jacket.
