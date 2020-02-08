The U.S. Coast Guard recovered an injured woman Saturday morning from a cliff at Cape Falcon near Manzanita.
A 30-year-old woman reportedly slipped off a trail while hiking and sustained several injuries.
A Coast Guard aircrew hoisted the woman from the cliff and she was flown to Nehalem Bay State Park, where they waited for emergency medical services.
