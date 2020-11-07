The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday morning suspended the search for a man who piloted a single-engine plane that reportedly crashed in the ocean late Saturday afternoon west of Cape Falcon.
Officials said the man took off from an airport near Tillamook before the crash.
Coast Guard boat and helicopter crews were searching for the man and debris overnight and again at daybreak and did not find the man or any debris.
