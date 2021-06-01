The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly swept offshore on Monday while swimming near Long Beach, Washington.
The teen was reported missing by his friend. The boy was reportedly wearing a red swimmers cap, gray T-shirt and black swim shorts.
A Coast Guard air and boat crew arrived at about 2:30 p.m. The search was suspended at about 10:30 p.m.
"Suspending search efforts is always an extremely difficult and heart-wrenching decision, especially when involving children,” Capt. Nathan Coulter, the chief of incident management for the 13th Coast Guard District, said in a statement. “This was a real tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man involved.
"A huge thanks to the many women and men who assisted in planning and carrying out this search effort, including among others, the Coast Guard, Pacific County, Washington park rangers and good Samaritans. As is often the case, these public servants answered the call instinctively and without delay to come to the aid of others.”
The Coast Guard reminds people to be aware of their surroundings at the beach, including unpredictable dangers like strong waves, rip currents and cold water temperatures.