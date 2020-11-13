The U.S. Coast Guard urged people to stay vigilant on beaches over the weekend while storm, high wind and hazardous sea warnings are in effect.
King tides and sneaker waves can sweep people away. Cold water temperatures can increase the danger of hypothermia, and rough seas can make search and rescue operations more challenging.
Officials also encourage the public to stay away from low-lying coastal areas.
"Sneaker waves represent one of the largest weather threats to beachgoers in the Pacific Northwest," Lt. Micaela Crabtree, a command duty officer for Coast Guard District 13, said in a statement. "These large, deadly waves usually follow a period of calm which often results in individuals relaxing their awareness of the potential dangers of the ocean. It is essential to remain vigilant."
